Giants cut TE/WR Kelvin Benjamin before first official team practice Wednesday

Kelvin Benjamin at Giants practice

Kelvin Benjamin's journey to transition to tight end with the Giants is over after just one day at training camp.

It was an odd scene, to say the least, as GM Dave Gettleman and Joe Judge were speaking with Benjamin on the sidelines during practice for around 10 minutes before Benjamin walked off with his head down and Gettleman behind him.

The Giants later revealed they had cut Benjamin, the former star receiver for the Panthers during Gettleman's tenure as GM in Carolina.

Benjamin's last taste of NFL came in 2018 with the Kansas City Cheifs and Buffalo Bills, where he totaled 380 yards and one touchdown over 15 games (10 starts).

Benjamin's effort came into question during that season, and he also had the worst catch rate in the league at 35 percent.

Gettleman had drafted him back in 2014, where the Florida State product broke out with 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns, as everyone thought he'd be one of the best NFL receivers in years to come. But he last just two and a half seasons in Carolina before getting traded to the Bills.

Now, another team might pick up Benjamin to give him a shot. But the Giants are already done with this tight end transition and moving on.