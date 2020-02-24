Giants cut Scott Simonson, Isaiah Searight

The Giants have moved on from a couple of tight ends on their roster.

They cut Scott Simonson and Isaiah Searight on Monday, according to the league’s official transactions.

The Giants placed Simonson on injured reserve out of the preseason and later released him with a settlement. He returned midseason but ended the season on injured reserve with a concussion.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He appeared in five games last season, catching two passes for 11 yards.

Searight has never played an NFL game.

He injured his hamstring in training camp last summer. The Giants waived him with an injury designation, and he reverted to their injured reserve list after going unclaimed.

The NFL suspended Searight for four games for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy while he was on I.R.