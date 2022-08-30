Third-string quarterback Davis Webb didn’t make the Giants’ 53-man roster.

The Giants cut Webb today, according to multiple reports.

Webb spent the last three years with the Bills and signed with the Giants this year after former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll had been named head coach. So Webb knew the offense, and it was thought that he’d have a decent chance of making the roster.

But Tyrod Taylor was ahead of Webb on the depth chart all offseason, and although Taylor got hurt in the preseason finale, he’s apparently healthy enough to serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Daniel Jones when the season starts.

Giants cut QB Davis Webb originally appeared on Pro Football Talk