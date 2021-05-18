Giants cut Joe Webb

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
Veteran quarterback Joe Webb has been released by the Giants.

Webb, who signed with the Giants late last season, was cut today.

The 34-year-old Webb originally entered the NFL as a 2010 sixth-round draft pick of the Vikings and is best remembered for starting a playoff game at quarterback in place of an injured Christian Ponder after the 2012 season.

Webb is an excellent athlete who has been a runner, receiver and special teams player in addition to a quarterback, and he may find another team willing to give him a shot to earn a roster spot in training camp.

Giants cut Joe Webb originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

