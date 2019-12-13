Giants cut Janoris Jenkins after unapologetic reaction to tweet

The New York Giants announced on Friday that they have waived/injured cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

Jenkins was injured in Monday night’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and was rehabbing inside the team’s facility on Wednesday during practice when he got into a Twitter exchange with a fan. Jenkins called the fan “retard,” which is highly inappropriate and offensive.

He tweeted after that he “really didn’t mean no ‘HARM’” by using the word, but on Thursday, Jenkins didn’t show contrition with media, and instead called it “part of my slang.”

Head coach Pat Shurmur cited the exchange in a statement announcing the transaction.

“This was an organizational decision,” Shurmur said. “From ownership to management to our football operations, we felt it was in the best interests of the franchise and the player. Obviously, what happened this week, and the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor.”

Jenkins doesn’t appear to be upset with the news. Back on Twitter again, this was posted on his account:

Best news ever.. Thank you — JackRabbit2.0 (@JjenkzLockdown) December 13, 2019

The 31-year-old had started 13 games for the Giants this season and led the team with four interceptions and 14 pass break-ups. A second-round pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2012, he signed a five-year, $62.5 million free-agent contract with New York in 2016.

The New York Giants waived cornerback Janoris Jenkins on Friday. (AP/Elise Amendola)

