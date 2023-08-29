Giants cut Jamison Crowder

The Giants are activating Wan'Dale Robinson from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday and his return to active duty will impact other receivers trying to make the team.

The impact is a negative one for veteran wideout Jamison Crowder. According to multiple reports, the Giants will release Crowder as they set their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Crowder signed with the Giants in March and he appeared in all three of the team's preseason games. He caught six passes for 67 yards in those appearances.

Crowder spent last season with the Bills, but only played in four games. He appeared in 96 games with Washington and the Jets over the first seven years of his career.