Giants cut Isaiah Wilson from practice squad

Former first-round choice Isaiah Wilson lasted longer with the Giants than he did with the Dolphins, but not as long as he did with the Titans. But the Giants moved on from Wilson on Tuesday, waiving the offensive lineman from the practice squad.

Offensive line coach Rob Sale’s comments from last week foreshadowed the move.

Sale answered with a terse “next question” when asked about how Wilson has responded behind the scenes in regards to professionalism. He then called on Wilson to “be dependable.”

Wilson played only three offensive snaps before Tennessee traded him to Miami. He lasted less than a week with the Dolphins, who cut him after he showed up late for a physical and missed two workouts.

He was out of football until the Giants signed him to their practice squad Sept. 30.

Wilson was active for the Giants’ game against the Eagles but did not play.

