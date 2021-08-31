Giants cut Ifeadi Odenigbo despite $1 million guarantee

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
In this article:
When the Giants signed pass rusher Ifeadi Odenigbo to a contract with a $1 million signing bonus in March, it appeared that he was virtually assured of making the roster. He did not.

Odenigbo was a surprise cut today.

Originally a seventh-round draft pick of the Vikings in 2017, Odenigbo has had two separate stints in Minnesota and also spent time with the Browns and Cardinals. He started 15 games for the Vikings last season, but this summer he reportedly was struggling to find a fit in the Giants’ defense.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Odenigbo get a third shot with the Vikings, and he’ll surely catch on somewhere, although he’s unlikely to get another $1 million guarantee.

Giants cut Ifeadi Odenigbo despite $1 million guarantee originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

