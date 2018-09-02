Giants cut Davis Webb

The Giants claimed six players on Sunday and those additions mean that a handful of players who thought they made the team on Saturday will find out that they’re actually unemployed.

It wasn’t hard to predict that a quarterback would be part of that group after the Giants kept four of them through Saturday’s cuts. The betting favorite to wind up out of a job might have been Alex Tanney, but the team went a different way.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the Giants are waiving quarterback Davis Webb a year after drafting him in the third round.

Webb did not appear in any games as a rookie, although it seemed to be Ben McAdoo’s intention to get him some work before McAdoo was fired days after benching Eli Manning. Webb was 28-of-53 for 283 yards and a touchdown in the preseason.

2018 fourth-round pick Kyle Lauletta and Tanney remain on the depth chart behind Manning.