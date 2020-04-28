Giants cut Colin Holba and five others, announce 10 UDFAs

The Giants announced several roster moves Tuesday, leaving their roster at 85 players. Teams are allowed 90 players during the offseason.

They announced the claim of safety Monte Hartage off waivers from the Dolphins, which previously was reported. Hartage’s defensive coordinator in Miami was Patrick Graham, who now holds the same position with the Giants.

The Giants’ 10 rookie additions are quarterback Case Cookus of Northern Arizona; wide receivers Derrick Dillon of LSU and Binjimen Victor of Ohio State; tight end Kyle Markway of South Carolina; tackle Tyler Haycraft of Louisville; defensive ends Oluwole Betiku, Jr. of Illinois and Niko Lalos of Dartmouth; linebacker Dominique Ross of North Carolina; and defensive backs Christian Angulo of Hampton and Malcolm Elmore of Central Methodist.

Cookus played 41 games for the Lumberjacks and completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 12,057 yards, 105 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in his career. He twice ended seasons with shoulder injuries, limiting him to four games in 2016 and two in 2018.

The Giants cut tight end C.J. Conrad, center Tanner Volson, defensive back Derrick Baity, punter Sean Smith and long snappers Colin Holba and Drew Scott.

Holba played in the final five games for the Giants last season. None of the other five has appeared in an NFL game.

