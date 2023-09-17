Giants cut Cardinals lead to 28-21

The Giants offense took a long time to find a groove this season, but they've finally gotten things going in the second half in Arizona.

After being shut out in Week One and in the first half, the Giants have scored touchdowns on all three of their possessions since halftime. The last of those scores came on a nine-yard pass from Daniel Jones to running back Saquon Barkley with 8:57 left in the game.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll elected to go for two after the score, but a false start led to kicker Graham Gano coming in for an extra point that cut the Cardinals' lead to 28-21.

The touchdown was the second of the game for Barkley and the first touchdown pass of the year for Jones.