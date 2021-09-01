Giants cut C.J. Board and two others

The New York Giants claimed three players off of waivers on Wednesday — linebackers Justin Hilliard and Quincy Roche, and wide receiver Collin Johnson — leaving them with three additional moves to make.

Those decisions have now been made.

The Giants have terminated the contract of wide receiver C.J. Board and waived wide receiver Dante Pettis and linebacker Trent Harris.

Board is expected to re-sign to the 53-man roster after the Giants place some other players on injured reserve.

Per the Giants:

Board was awarded off waivers to the Giants on Aug. 13, 2020, two days after he was released by Jacksonville. In his first season with the Giants, Board played in 14 games with four starts and caught 11 passes for 101 yards, with a long reception of 16 yards. He had a season-high three receptions for 32 yards at Chicago on Sept. 20. He also returned two kickoffs for 54 yards and one punt for six yards. Board had two special teams tackles. Pettis was awarded off waivers to the Giants on Nov. 4, 2020, one day after his release by the 49ers. He played in the season’s final two games for the Giants, for whom he caught four passes for 76 yards and one touchdown. Pettis had two receptions for 33 yards in his Giants debut at Baltimore on Dec. 27 and two for 43 yards, including his first Giants touchdown on a 33-yard pass from Daniel Jones with 45 seconds remaining in the second quarter, vs. Dallas on Jan. 3. Harris was first signed to the Giants’ practice squad on Oct. 14, 2020 and to the active roster on Oct. 17, 2020. He played in four games with two starts at linebacker and was credited with five tackles (one solo), a half-sack and one quarterback hit.

It’s entirely possible that Harris and Pettis also eventually return but for now, they are the odd men out. But the roster situation is extremely fluid at the moment and is likely to change several more times in the coming days.

