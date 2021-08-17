The Giants have trimmed their roster down to 85 players ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to do so.

Veteran running back Alfred Morris was let go in one of the moves. Morris played in nine games for the Giants last season and re-signed with the club earlier this month, but Saquon Barkley‘s return to active duty created less of a need for him in the backfield.

Morris ran 55 times for 238 yards and a touchdown last year.

The Giants also released cornerback Chris Milton. Milton had eight tackles in 20 games for the Titans over the last two seasons and opened his career with three years in Indianapolis.

Cornerback Jarren Williams was placed on injured reserve to round out the day’s moves.

Giants cut Alfred Morris on way to 85 players originally appeared on Pro Football Talk