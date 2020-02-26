Giants cut Alec Ogletree, Kareem Martin

The Giants have excised a pair of defensive veterans from the roster.

Linebackers Alec Ogletree and Kareem Martin have been released in a pair of moves that will boost the team’s salary cap space for the 2020 season. The moves clear about $13 million in cap space while adding over $4.6 million in dead money to the team’s ledger.

Ogletree was acquired in a trade with the Rams and he’s played 26 games over his two seasons with the Giants. He had 173 tackles, two sacks, six interceptions and two touchdowns during his time with the team.

Martin signed a three-year deal with the Giants in 2018 and appeared in 16 games that year before being limited to five games by a knee injury last year.

Their departures should be followed by plenty of other moves on defense for the Giants as they try to remake one of the league’s worst units ahead of the 2020 season.