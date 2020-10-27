Giants currently slated to pick second in 2021 NFL Draft

The New York Giants may not be tanking for Trevor Lawrence, but they did move one step closer to that potential choice with a heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7.

The Giants squandered an 11-point fourth quarter lead that dramatically changed their fortunes. Rather than resting atop the NFC East, they are again at the very bottom and now back in a tight race with the New York Jets for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

If the 2020 regular season were to end today — a few days prior to the start of Week 8 — the Giants would select No. 2 overall.

Here’s how the top five currently looks:

There would be several quality options at No. 2 overall, including offensive tackle Penei Sewell, cornerback Patrick Surtain II and linebacker Micah Parsons, all of whom would fill areas of need for the Giants. But many believe Lawrence is a can’t miss, franchise-changing quarterback, so for some, having the Giants pick second overall would leave a poor taste in their mouth.

The good news is there’s a lot of time left this season and no reason to believe the Giants are going to suddenly turn it around and start winning. The bad news is the Jets may not win a single game.

