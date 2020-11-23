Giants currently hold No. 7 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The New York Giants are dropping in the 2021 NFL Draft order. For weeks they had been in the top three or four picks, but after two straight victories and other teams hitting the skids, they are now slated to pick seventh overall next April with six weeks to play here in 2020.

The Jets (0-10) are No. 1 right now followed by Jacksonville (1-9), Cincinnati (2-7-1) and six teams at 3-7, including the Giants.

The tiebreaker for draft slots is strength of schedule. Dallas has the weakest among the 3-7 teams (.469), so they are currently sitting at No. 4 followed by Washington (.472), the Los Angeles Chargers (.500), Giants (.500), Houston (,553) and Atlanta (.556).

Houston’s selection is currently held by Miami as the result of a trade.

Under this model the Giants will have the 7th, 38th, 69th and 100th picks in Rounds 1 through 4. They do not have a fifth round selection (traded to Jets in Leonard Williams deal last October) but have two sixth rounders (168 and 181), the latter obtained from Arizona in the Markus Golden deal. They have one seventh rounder, No. 199.

Tankathon has projected the Giants first three selections: LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell and another Georgia defender, EDGE rusher Azeez Ojulari.

The Giants are not expected to be awarded any compensatory selections this offseason as a result of their free agent signings this past March. They signed six ranked free agents (James Bradberry, Blake Martinez, Kyler Fackrell, Levine Toilolo, Colt McCoy, Nate Ebner) and did not lose any ranked players in free agency.

