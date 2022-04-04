The Giants had less than $1 million in cap space heading into this week, but they’ve found some breathing room by reworking the deal of a veteran member of the defense.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have restructured cornerback Adoree' Jackson‘s deal. The team converted $8.965 million of Jackson’s compensation into a signing bonus in order to stretch out the cap hit over multiple years.

The Giants also added a void year to the back end of Jackson’s contract, which is up after the 2023 season. The move gives them $5.98 million in cap space for the coming season.

Among the reasons why the Giants needed to create cap space is signing their draft class. A trade of cornerback James Bradberry has been mentioned as a way to get that space, but the Giants have opted to go another way at the moment.

Giants create cap space by restructuring Adoree’ Jackson’s contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk