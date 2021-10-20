Giants' crazy rash of injuries making evaluation tough in advance of potential rebuild

Daniel Jones about to release throw white jersey October 2021

The Giants' record is the thing that’s going to be impossible to ignore at the end of the season. It’s also the thing that matters more than anything else. Fans want wins, not excuses. The why doesn’t matter as much as the what.

So yes, if this miserable season continues to spiral, John Mara will very likely begin a necessary and deserved housecleaning of some sort when this is all over.

That will be a relatively easy decision.



But assessing the state of the franchise is going to be hard.

Because the truth isn’t as simple as whatever the final record is, not when a remarkable rash of injuries are just destroying the team the Giants built. When they take the field on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers they will be without five of their 11 projected starters on offense, including three of five along the offensive line. They’re also missing their starting middle linebacker, their first-round pick, and a sizable contingent of players who were supposed to provide depth.

In other words, the team the world will see isn’t really the one they built.

How is the front office – whoever is running it during the offseason – supposed to judge that?

“Unfortunately, that’s part of the game,” said Giants head coach Joe Judge. “But it’s part of the game that we all sign up (for). It’s our job to prepare every player. It’s every player’s job to be ready to produce. When something happens, we’ve got to keep moving forward. That game is going to be played either way.”

Those cliches are all true, and coaches understandably have to live by the “next man up” mantra. But that doesn’t mean anything for the big picture, because it obscures what a team was really supposed to be.

Quarterback Daniel Jones will take the field on Sunday, nearly halfway through this critical season for him, without three of his biggest weapons – receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney and running back Saquon Barkley. He has yet to have his full complement of weapons in any game this season. In most games he hasn’t even come close.



Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) points to quarterback Daniel Jones (8) after making a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

So how is Jones supposed to be evaluated? He has looked terrific at times, especially during the Giants’ lone win in New Orleans against the Saints which was not coincidentally the closest he’s come to having a team around him at full strength. He then looked terrible last Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams when most of the Giants’ key offensive players were out.

And in front of him, all season, the pass protection has been erratic, which isn’t surprising considering the Giants have used five different starting lineups on their offensive line in the first six games. General manager Dave Gettleman gets a lot of well-deserved criticism for his failed effort to rebuild this unit over his four seasons in charge. Then again, does anyone really know if his rebuilding project actually failed?

After all, his plan – which he truly believed would come together this year – included Shane Lemieux at left guard and Nick Gates at center, and both of them were gone for the season by Week 2. He also had veterans Zach Fulton and Joe Looney on the roster as backups, but both of them retired in the summer, crushing the Giants’ depth. Yes, it certainly looks like Gettleman whiffed on right tackle Matt Peart and he doesn’t deserve any benefit of the doubt.

But this line has had two different left tackles, two different right tackles, four different left guards, and two different centers. And with Andrew Thomas now hurt again, the Giants are missing five of what they thought were going to be their top eight linemen this season. How can any line survive that?



Sep 14, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) blocks Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

There’s so much more than just the line, too. This offense was built around Barkley, and he’s likely to miss his second straight game after missing most of last season. The Giants knew Jones needed a No. 1 receiver so they spent $72 million on Golladay and then he was hurt all summer and now he’s out again.

Sterling Shepard missed two games. Darius Slayton missed three. Toney hurt his ankle late in his breakout game against the Cowboys in Dallas two weeks ago, barely played last week, and now is out a couple of weeks.

Evan Engram missed two games. His backup, Kaden Smith, is likely out this week. The defense lost its captain, middle linebacker Blake Martinez, with a season-ending injury in Week 3.

The hits just keep on coming. Even Jones missed the second half of a game.

“It changes things up here and there and (it’s) tough to go without guys,” Jones said. “But we’ve got guys who have stepped up and we’ve got guys who can make plays and guys who can do a lot of things, who bring a lot of different things to the table. It’s about playing to those strengths.”



New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) runs after making a catch in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Unfortunately, the Giants' real strength is in the players on the injury report. And that, more than anything else, is why they’re falling apart again.

It’s doubtful they were ever going to be a powerhouse, but they certainly thought they’d be a contender. Without all those injuries, with their full complement of players, it’s not a stretch at all to say they’d likely be much better than 1-5.

But again, it won’t matter. A GM can’t survive a 16-38 record that’s only getting worse. Mara can’t stand before his fans after another playoff-less season – the ninth in 10 years -- and endorse the status quo. They even have to question the coach and his staff after the 7-15 start to his career.

All that is a given if this season continues in the direction it's going. But when the next man comes in and takes a look around and tries to decide whether to blow this whole thing up or not, he’ll have a difficult job. He’ll have to decide if the building blocks are in place or whether the cupboard is bare, and he’ll have to do it perhaps without ever seeing the whole picture.

And with so many key pieces spending so much time on the sidelines, that’s just not going to be an easy call.