Giants-Cowboys Week 3: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

The New York Giants dropped their first game of the season on Monday night, falling to the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 23-16.

It was an ugly showing for anyone not named running back Saquon Barkley or quarterback Daniel Jones as Dallas tallied more than 20 pressures and dominated in the fourth quarter.

The loss itself was just the tip of the iceberg for the Giants, who appear to have lost wide receiver Sterling Shepard for the season. He was carted off the field in the final moments and the mood in the locker room was somber.

There’s a lot to break down and a lot to go over but before we look ahead, let’s look back. Here are the snap counts that contributed to the Giants’ loss.

Offensive snaps: 72

Defensive snaps: 64

Special teams snaps: 29

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay saw a significant uptick in snaps, going from two last week to 34 on Monday night. The opposite was true for rookie guard Joshua Ezeudu, who didn’t see a single offensive snaps.

The returning Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari were both on a pitch count taking 37 and 34 snaps, respectively. They generated no pressure while on the field, although Ojulari did draw three penalties.

