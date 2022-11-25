Giants-Cowboys on Thanksgiving becomes most-watched regular-season game on TV

FOX is in the middle of pushing the World Cup as hard as it can.

However, it’s unlikely futbol will provide the network with the bragging rights football offered on Thanksgiving.

The New York Giants’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys was far from a slobberknocker.

Doesn’t matter when you put America’s Team on the holiday schedule in a game against an NFC East rival.

There were 42 million people tuned into Dallas’ 28-20 victory, making it the most-watched regular season NFL game in TV history, according to FOX Sports.

Thursday’s game topped the long-time record-holder, a Monday Night Football clash between the Giants and San Francisco 49ers, on December. 3, 1990.

Amazing ratings for the #Cowboys–#Giants game on Thanksgiving. 42 million people tuned in to watch the game on FOX. It ranks as the most watched regular season game ever for any network.pic.twitter.com/f1uojcwLYr — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 25, 2022

It was a huge day for watching football as the Bills-Lions game on CBS averaged 31,627,000 million viewers and peaked at 41,981,000 viewers.

