Giants could be a threat to sign Mets free agent target Jackie Bradley Jr.

Jackie Bradley Jr. on the bases pointing at teammates

With the Mets still in need of a center fielder who can handle the position defensively the San Francisco Giants have emerged as a threat to sign the best option remaining on the market.

The Giants have interest in Jackie Bradley Jr., according to Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle.

Bradley, whose addition would allow the Mets to slide Brandon Nimmo to left field, is the only free agent left on the market who profiles as an everyday player. And Bradley's elite defense in center field would be a perfect fit for a Mets team that has been strengthened defensively up the middle with the additions of James McCann behind the plate and Francisco Lindor at shortstop.

SNY's Andy Martino reported on Thursday that Bradley will not come cheap.

Other targets could include Albert Almora (whom the Mets have interest in, per Martino) and Kevin Kiermaier (who could be traded by the Tampa Bay Rays).

The Mets had interest in Enrique Hernandez, but he signed with the Boston Red Sox over the weekend.

When it comes to Almora, he would likely not be an everyday solution.

And Kiermaier's offensive struggles have been so troubling over the last few seasons that it's fair to wonder if any team would want to add him right now.

That takes us back to Bradley, whose career slash line of .239/.321/.412 is tolerable when you consider his success at the plate in 2020 and -- more importantly -- the fact that he is one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball.

