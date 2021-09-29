Giants likely to sign troubled OL Isaiah Wilson after workout

Isaiah Wilson no helmet, Titans hoodie 2020

The Giants are likely to sign former first-round pick Isaiah Wilson, presumably to the practice squad, after the offensive lineman worked out for the team on Tuesday, per SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano.

Wilson, 22, was selected with the No. 29 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Georgia by the Tennessee Titans. He was arrested for a DUI in September 2020, just days before the team's first regular season game. The lineman played just four snaps during Week 12 of the 2020 season, and was suspended by Titans in December for a violation of team rules.



The Titans traded Wilson to the Miami Dolphins in March for a seventh-round pick. Wilson showed up late to his physical and missed two workouts, forcing the Dolphins to cut him three days after the trade.



He was then charged with a felony for fleeing police, reckless driving, and possession of marijuana from an incident in January.

The Giants have lost two starting linemen already this season, as both Nick Gates and Shane Lemieux are done for the year after suffering injuries. Wilson is listed at 6-foot-6, 350 pounds and has played mostly tackle in his career.