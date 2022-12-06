Giants could get several key defenders back soon

The New York Giants have held strong in the absence of cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and safety Xavier McKinney (hand), but with the playoffs on the line, their returns would provide a big boost to the defense.

Luckily for the Giants, both players are trending in the right direction and could find their way back to the field soon.

“I think he’s getting better. I think it’s too early to tell today,” head coach Brian Daboll said of Jackson. “Making progress. How much progress? Yet to be determined.”

Jackson has missed the last two games with a sprained MCL and is unlikely to return in Week 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, there remains a possibility that he’s able to make it back for crucial NFC East matchup with the Washington Commanders in Week 15.

That timetable would be similar to linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (4 weeks, 2 games), defensive lineman Leonard Williams (3 games) and right tackle Evan Neal (4 games), who each missed times this season due to MCL sprains.

For McKinney, who broke his hand in an ATV accident during the team’s bye week, things are a bit more uncertain. As recently as last week, his hand was still quite swollen and had stabilizing pins in it. Even if those were to be removed, Daboll says clubbing it isn’t an option.

“Right now, no, I would say,” Daboll said.

Despite that, McKinney himself is optimistic that his return is near and could come as early as this Sunday.

When asked if he would be ready to come back this week, McKinney said he wasn’t sure what would happen, but that things have been going well with his hand and fingers, and that he received “really good” feedback from the doctor. “I think there’s always a chance” McKinney told NJ Advance Media. “But knowing me, knowing how I am, obviously it’s killing me that I can’t be out here with the guys right now. Whatever I can do to get back, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Players are usually more optimistic than doctors, so it’s no surprise McKinney is getting antsy. But like Jackson, a Week 14 return seems a bit pie in the sky. But Week 15? That’s a bit more realistic.

Story continues

Either way, it would appear as if Jackson and McKinney will be back this season and will contribute to the Giants’ playoff push.

Related

Giants-Commanders flexed to Sunday night in Week 15 Giants open as 6.5-point home underdogs vs. Eagles in Week 14 What a Week 13 tie means for the Giants' playoff hopes

List

Giants report card: How we graded Big Blue in Week 13 tie

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire