How the Giants could make a Russell Wilson trade happen

Russell Wilson pumping fist white Seahawks jersey 2021

Just when the Giants’ quarterback situation hit its lowest point in the last two decades, Russell Wilson parachuted into the conversation last week. Right on cue came a report that the eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback was willing to waive his no-trade clause if he was dealt to one of four other teams – including the Giants.

Just one question: Is he willing to waive his contract, too?

If not, scratch him off the list of potential Daniel Jones replacements, even if the Giants were actually crazy enough to trade both of their likely Top 10 draft picks in 2022 and probably another few first-rounders to the Seattle Seahawks for the 33-year-old quarterback.



Because the unavoidable fact is this: The Giants are currently projected to have just $3.5 million in salary cap space available in the offseason (per OverTheCap.com). And Wilson’s current contract would cost his new team $26 million in cap space.

Yes it’s true that the NFL salary cap is pliable and teams can do almost anything if they set their mind to it. But this is the equivalent of fitting an enormous square peg into a very tiny round hole.

Now, let’s say the Giants are desperate enough to try – and maybe they are given their stalled search for Eli Manning’s successor. Jones’ third NFL season might be at an end, thanks to his mysterious “strained neck,” and he hasn’t done anything to prove he’s the long-term answer.

It’s questionable whether the Giants will even be willing to pick up his fifth-year option for 2023 at this point. And while they do have those two likely Top 10 draft picks in April, maybe they don’t want to start over with a rookie, especially from what isn’t regarded as a quarterback-rich class.



Nov 22, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass in the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

So the first step will be to clear cap room, right? OK, but their cap situation is so bad and they’ve done so many restructures in recent years that they don’t have a lot of easy cap cuts.

Receiver Sterling Shepard would be one that would save them $8.5 million (if they use a post-June 1 cut designation). And cutting tight end Kyle Rudolph would clear another $5 million. But Evan Engram isn’t signed for 2022, so the Giants would still need to pay a tight end.

And that brings them to the next phase of this discussion: There are other players they could cut, but they’d all need to be replaced.

The Giants could save about $21 million by cutting cornerback James Bradberry and linebacker Blake Martinez, but those were two of their three best defensive players a year ago. Cutting Nick Gates would save $2.5 million, but can the Giants really afford to let go of a decent center? Cutting Riley Dixon would save $3.25 million, but then they’d need a punter. And cutting Devontae Booker would save $2 million, but they’d need a backup for injury-prone Saquon Barkley.

Every other cut they could make is the equivalent of pocket change. It would be the same if they tried to restructure a few deals. There just aren’t many more contracts they could shed or re-do to magically create more room.

Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) celebrate his turnover against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.

But OK, let’s say they did all of the above and cut Shepard, Rudolph, Bradberry, Martinez, Gates, Dixon, and Booker. That would bring them to about $46 million in salary cap space. Maybe they squeeze a few more dollars out of a couch cushion and get it to a nice, round $50 million.

Currently, the Giants project to need about $15 million for their draft class, though that could be cut in half depending on how many of their best picks have to given up in trade. And teams always want to keep at least $10 million around for in-season business and injury replacements.

Roughly, they would probably end up with about $25 million or so in cap space for Wilson – and they’d need a starting tight end, middle linebacker, cornerback, backup running back, and punter, too.

And while they certainly could replace some of those players with their 10 picks in the draft, including five picks in the first three rounds, they will have likely given up their two first-rounders and maybe more.

In other words, sure, they could do it. But it would be costly. And it would end up gutting the current roster and mortgaging some of the future. They’d be bringing Wilson in to a team that looks like the current Jets.



Russell Wilson

What about restructuring Wilson’s contract? Well sure, he’d do that. And maybe they could cut that first-year cap hit in half if they’re willing to take bigger hits in future seasons. But when Wilson’s camp hears “restructure,” they’re going to hear that as “contract extension.”

That’s what this is all about. He saw the six-year, $258 million contract the Bills gave Josh Allen and the $40 million per year the Cowboys are giving Dak Prescott. He’s on Year 2 of a four-year, $140 million extension that’s suddenly looking small.

And just how much does anyone think the Giants would be willing to pay a 33-year-old quarterback to play on a roster that needs help in a dozen other areas and won’t have the resources to get it? It’s not like Wilson’s going to offer them a discount.

There aren’t 32 people on the planet right now who can play quarterback well in the NFL. But Wilson can and he’s going to want a deal that averages $45 million or more, because the price of starting quarterbacks always goes up, not down.

So yes, anything’s possible. If the Giants are willing to cut some of their best players, replace them from the bargain bin, trade away a basket of high draft picks and pay Wilson, say, $180 million (mostly guaranteed) over the next four years until he’s 37, then Wilson quarterbacking the Giants in 2022 is a plausible story.

I just wouldn’t buy those Wilson Giants jerseys just yet.