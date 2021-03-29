Giants could have nine away games in 2021

The NFL has wanted to expand the regular season for years. Last year, the league secured an agreement from the NFL Players Association to move to 17. The new TV deals were negotiated based on the assumption that there will be 17 games; ESPN even negotiated and obtained a Saturday doubleheader in Week (wait for it) 18.

As to where the 17th game will come from, we reported last year that it will be an interconference contest, based on where a team finished in its division the prior year. Peter King provided more specificity several weeks ago, pointing out that the 17th game means the Chiefs and Packers will play this year.