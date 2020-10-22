Giants work out Corey Coleman, two others

The New York Giants had five players in for tryouts on Wednesday and that trend continued with three additional visits on Thursday.

Although the team is in Philadelphia for a Week 7 game against the Eagles, back in East Rutherford they are still hard at work looking to refine the roster and get players through COVID-19 protocol.

Wide receiver Corey Coleman, who was a surprise cut back in September, was among those in attendance.

Shortly after Coleman’s release, head coach Joe Judge implied that decision was made because the team was looking for more speed.

“We’re pleased with the wide receiver depth we have. I think we’re going into it right now with some speed at the position. That’s something we’re definitely looking to add right there,” Judge said. “I think we have good position flexibility with all of our skill players on offense. We feel good with where we’re at right now.

“Look, it’s the National Football League. We’re always looking to improve through our own roster development, develop through our practice squad, and throughout the year as different moves happen on different rosters, that can obviously impact our own roster as well.”

In addition to Coleman, the Giants started protocols on two other familiar faces: defensive back Montre Hartage and tight end Rysen John.

