Giants coordinator corner: Kadarius Toney falling behind

On a day where the co-owner, John Mara and general manger Dave Gettleman addressed the media, the New York Giants also wheeled out the majority of their coaching staff to answer questions as well.

Their three coordinators were front and center to give their updates on the offense, defense and special teams.

Jason Garrett

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett addressed several issues, including that of first-round pick Kadarius Toney, who has not seen the field for any significant length of time this summer. "It just is what it is," said Garrett. "We want him to be out there practicing, but that’s just not how it is right now." Garrett gave no new update on running back Saquon Barkley but did extoll the virtues of his backups such as Devontae Booker ("we think he's a good player") and Sandro Platzgummer, who ripped off a 48-yard run versus the New York Jets last week.

Patrick Graham

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham had some good thing to say about two of his rookies. Graham praised outside linebacker Azeez Ojuari saying he is "coming along nicely but has a long way to go like all rookies. He’ll figure it out. He’s physical, plays with his hands, and learns from his mistakes. That’s all you can ask." Graham also commented on how frequently cornerback Rodarius Williams was targeted: "“I love it! Get experience… your first NFL game watch them throw the ball at you, win some, lose some, watch how he recovers… that’s how you learn."

Thomas McGaughey

Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey was also quizzed about Toney, who is supposed to play a large role in the team's return game. Like Garrett, he referred to Toney's "situations" and said that is would be "hard" for Toney to prove himself without actually practicing. McGaughey also praised second-year linebacker Cam Brown as a gunner and said that Ryan Santoso would get the lion's share of the kicking duties in the preseason to alleviate Graham Gano's workload.

