Giants Coordinator Corner: Dealing with roster changes, new faces

The New York Giants are heading into 2021 regular season with a lot of questions to be answered.

On Thursday, the three coordinators spoke with the team’s beat pool at the Giants’ facility before practice.

Jason Garrett

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

Story continues

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has the difficult task of forming an offensive line out of a group that consists of several new players. He spoke about the status of the line (which has everyone concerned these days) as the new players trickled into the facility. "Each of these guys we think are smart guys, they’ve played football, they have experience. So, it’s their job, it’s our job to make sure that we catch them up as quickly as we can," Garrett told reporters on Thursday. "You said it, we have today’s practice and then we’re off. We’ll have a bonus practice on Monday, but they’ve just got to spend some extra time, we’ve got to spend some extra time getting them up to speed.” Garrett was also asked how two veterans -- tight end Kyle Rudolph and wideout Kenny Golladay -- were acclimating to the offense without getting any team reps this summer. “Well, Kyle’s played a lot of football in this league. The biggest issue with us is he’s just been hurt, so he hasn’t had a chance to practice," Garrett said. "He’s practiced here the last couple of days, he’s looked good. He’s obviously very comfortable. He picks things up quickly. He’s run a lot of the plays that we’re running. I think he’s a quick study in that regard, so more than anything else it’s just getting out there, getting his football feet underneath him. He’s done a really good job the last couple of days. “We saw a lot of (Golladay) in Detroit. That’s one of the reasons we liked him and wanted to bring him here, so that’s where it starts. But then certainly you want your guys to practice every play every single day. That’s how they get better, that’s how they get comfortable with each other. But that’s not realistic, so whatever the situation is we have to make it work. "Obviously, we’d love to have Kenny out there every practice, he and Daniel working on their timing, but that hasn’t been the case, so we deal with what the situation is. He’s stayed completely engaged. He understands what we’re doing. We’ll get a chance to have him practice more and more here the next week or so and we’ll find out more, but I think we have a real good feel for what his strengths are and the positions we want to put him in. It’s just time on task more than anything right now.”

Patrick Graham

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is also dealing with some new players but he has a solid core to work with. He was asked where he felt his unit was with 10 days remaining until the opener. “We’ve got to get better every day. So, where we’re at, I think where we’re at right now, we need to improve and today’s going to be an important day before the guys have their days off. We’ve still got a lot to improve," Graham said. "Like to me, even the early part of the season’s really an extension of training camp as you’re trying to find your way and see who’s playing more fundamentally sound. Again, figure out the things with the roster and all that stuff like that. So, I just hope this – from, what is it September 2nd or 3rd? I just hope we’re a lot better come January 9th. That’s what I’m hoping. So, hopefully we’re not where we need to be.”

Thomas McGaughey

Kevin R. Wexler/Nort

Special team coordinator Thomas McGaughey had to deal with losing several of his key players this week. His long snapper (Casey Kreiter) was cut, as was one his primary returners (C.J. Board) on Tuesday. Both players were luckily re-signed as the Giants dipped back in to tweak their roster to adjust for injuries. “Casey is good and back in the building. We’re ready to rock,” McGaughey said of Kreiter. “Casey is a good man. We’ve got a trust, we’ve got a good relationship. He wants to be here, we want him here, so it all worked out.” “He’s done nothing but get better as he’s been here since he walked in the door last year,’ McGaughey said about Board. “That was a skill he had in college and he hadn’t done it a lot in the league, so we just knocked the dust off of it and he kind of jumped right back into it. He’s doing a great job. He’s working his tail off at it. C.J. is one those kids who comes in a room and he won’t say two words and he just works. He’ll run all day long and he’ll continue to work at whatever you ask him to work at. He’s a pro, he’s becoming a really good pro.” Another player McGaughey is counting on is Nate Ebner, who left the Giants to pursue a spot on the U.S. rugby team but was forced to withdrew due to injury. He’s heathy now and could be re-signed in the next few days. “I’ll let Nate take care of that. When he gets here, I’ll coach him,” said McGaughey. “That’s kind of my deal with him. I love him to death. Nate is an outstanding leader and has been a great (special) teamer in this league for years. Anytime you can get a guy like that back in your building with that kind of leadership and that kind of experience, I can’t wait to get him back.”

1

1