Giants continue adding to offensive line, agreeing to terms with OT Matt Nelson

The Giants continue adding to their offensive line this offseason, as they've signed veteran OT Matt Nelson.

Nelson was reportedly with the team in East Rutherford for a visit on Wednesday, and he must've liked was he saw, as the two sides were able to come to an agreement just a day later.



The 28-year-old presents a potential swing-tackle option for Big Blue after Matt Peart left in free agency on a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos.

Nelson spent his collegiate career at the University of Iowa as a defensive end, and he won the Team Hustle award his senior year and was a four-time Academic All-Big Ten nominee.

After signing with the Lions as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 Draft, he quickly made the transition to the offensive line.



Nelson spent his first season with the team on the practice squad but he quickly cracked the roster and made 16 appearances in 2020, followed by a career-high 11 starts the year after.

He started each of the first two games of last season at right tackle before suffering an ankle injury which landed him on injured reserve and ultimately ended his season.

Now with Big Blue, he'll look to help turnaround this completely revamped offensive line which has also added Jon Runyan Jr., Jermaine Eluemunor, Aaron Stinnie, and Austin Schlottman to the mix this offseason.