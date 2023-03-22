Giants contingent to attend Ohio State Pro Day on Wednesday

Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Utah Utes during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game at the Rose Bowl. / Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

As the Giants prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, the organization will reportedly travel to Columbus to check out the prospects from Ohio State University.

According to SI’s Albert Breer, coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen will attend Ohio State’s Pro Day on Wednesday to check out a laundry list of prospective players ahead of April’s draft.

The Giants won't be the only team, as members of the Bills, Commanders, Packers, Raiders, Saints, Seahawks, Steelers and Titans' organizations will also be in attendance.

There will be 14 former Ohio State players who will take part in the university’s Pro Day this year including cornerback Cameron Brown, defensive tackle Jerron Cage, linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, defensive end Zach Harrison, safety Ronnie Hickman, offensive tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones, safety/nickelback Tanner McCalister, long snapper Bradley Robinson, tight end Mitch Rossi, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, quarterback C.J. Stroud, defensive tackle Taron Vincent and center Luke Wypler.

Of course, Stroud is the highly-coveted prospect in this year’s draft as teams looking for a quarterback will give the 21-year-old a look on Wednesday. Many pundits believe Stroud or Alabama’s Bryce Young will go No. 1 overall in April, a pick held by the Carolina Panthers.

The Giants have 10 picks in this year’s draft including the No. 25 overall pick. They also have the No. 57, 89, 128, 160, 172, 209, 240, 243 and 254 picks.

In the latest mock drafts, many experts predict the Giants will go defense in the first round, but wide receiver is a need for this team. Many early mock drafts had the Giants taking Smith-Njigba at No. 25, but we’ll see what the experts think after his performance at Pro Day.

After his performance in the combine, the receiver scored an 84, which was the fifth-best score for a wideout at the showcase.

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to begin April 27.