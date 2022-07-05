Should Giants consider trading Saquon Barkley prior to regular season?

Every NFL team has players they would like to trade. These are mainly veterans whose salaries are inflated and who don’t fit into the team’s future plans.

The New York Giants had several players who fit into that category this offseason but none who fit the bill more than running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2018 and led the league in yards from scrimmage. His future looked bright, and the choice of taking him second overall in the draft appeared to be less of a risk than originally thought.

But after three years marred by missed games due to injuries and playing banged up, Barkley is entering his fifth season with a price tag of a guaranteed $7.2 million – way too much for what he brings to the team at the moment.

In a recent article from Bleacher Report, Brent Sobieski identified one player from each team who should be on the trading block. For the Giants, he picked – you guessed it – Barkley.

“New Giants head coach Brian Daboll brings the type of offense that’s capable of reigniting running back Saquon Barkley’s career. At the same time, new general manager Joe Schoen must consider the possible limitations of keeping the 2018 second overall pick on the roster. A healthy Barkley can still be an offensive weapon, and his usage in the passing game should increase under Daboll’s supervision.”

True. Barkley has always been a better receiver than scrimmage runner, and thus far in workouts, Barkley has been fielding passes out of the backfield and showing some of his old kick.

Is it worth $7.2 million, though? It was no secret the Giants were willing to part with Barkley for the right price this offseason but the interest from other teams was practically nonexistent.

