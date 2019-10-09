Giants confirm they'll be insanely shorthanded vs. Patriots in Week 6

Want to know why the New York Giants are historically massive underdogs against the New England Patriots on Thursday night?

For starters, they're missing more than half of their total offensive production.

The Giants confirmed as much Wednesday by ruling out running backs Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Wayne Gallman (concussion) as well as tight end Evan Engram (knee) and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) for Thursday night's game at Gillette Stadium.

For those scoring at home, that's 76 percent of the Giants' total rushing yards (391 of 508) and 60 percent of their total receiving yards (793 of 1,316) that won't suit up Thursday.

New York will be without its top two running backs and top two pass-catchers -- who have combined to amass 1,184 total yards of scrimmage and score seven of the team's 11 touchdowns -- against the best defense in the NFL.

Who's left to fill the offensive void alongside rookie quarterback Daniel Jones? Outside wide receiver Golden Tate, nobody you've heard of:

Daniel Jones' weapons tomorrow night:



RB: Jonathan Hilliman

WR: Golden Tate, Darius Slayton, Cody Latimer, Cody Core

TE: Rhett Ellison

FB: Elijhaa Penny



Against the NFL's best defense. In Foxboro. https://t.co/RVRUL8ClAG













— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 9, 2019

Maybe that 16.5-point spread is too low.

