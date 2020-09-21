Giants confirm Saquon Barkley has torn ACL originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When Giants running back Saquon Barkley left Sunday's game against Chicago Bears on a cart, it was feared that the talented runner had suffered a torn ACL.

That became the reality on Monday as an MRI confirmed that Barkley had suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, the team announced.

Saquon Barkley underwent an MRI of his right knee that confirmed a torn ACL. Barkley will undergo surgery to repair the injury in the near future.



Barkley injured his knee on a run at the beginning of the second quarter of what would be a 17-13 loss for the Giants. Based on the recovery timetable for an injury of that severity, Barkley will be out for the remainder of the 2020 season.

His third year in the NFL, the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year has rushed for over 1,000 yards while also catching at least 50 passes in both of his previous campaigns.

While the Giants were not really expected to compete for the playoffs this season, Barkley's absence is another setback for an already weak offense. Wayne Gallman and Dion Lewis will be next in line for touches.

Looking to potentially add more depth to that rotation, NFL Network's Ian Rappoport reported that the Giants were meeting with former Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman.

Barkley was just one of the major names to suffer an injury on what was a brutal Week 2 for the league all-around.