Giants confirm Kayvon Thibodeaux has sprained MCL, crossing fingers for quick recovery

Giants coach Brian Daboll confirmed a report that the team received good news on Kayvon Thibodeaux‘s injured right knee. The No. 5 overall draft pick has a sprained MCL.

“Fingers crossed. Hopefully, his rehab goes well,” Daboll said.

Daboll would not confirm the reported prognosis of around a three-week recovery. The Giants open with the Titans on Sept. 11, which would seem to give Thibodeaux a chance to return in Week 1.

The Giants, though, will not rush Thibodeaux’s return.

“Yeah, I’d say it’s day to day, really,” Daboll said, via video from SNY TV. “I’m not forecasting when a player can come back or not come back. I know he’ll come in and get treatment. We’ll take it day by day and when he’s ready to go out there, that’s when we’ll put him out there.”

Thibodeaux injured his knee with 11:16 remaining until halftime Sunday night on a cut block by Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss. The cart came out to take him to the training room, but Thibodeaux waved it off and limped off the field and into the blue medical tent before heading into the training room.

He played 17 snaps against the Bengals and made one tackle.

