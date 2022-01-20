The Giants appear to be moving close to naming a new General Manager. They have concluded a second interview with a third candidate.

The team announced that 49ers assistant General Manager Adam Peters met with president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara at the team’s Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday. Peters also sat down with other members of the team’s front office and toured the facility.

Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen had his second interview Tuesday, and Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles interviewed Wednesday.

Peters, 42, is finishing his first season in his current role with the 49ers. The 19-year NFL veteran previously spent four years as the team’s vice president of player personnel.

Peters joined San Francisco after spending eight seasons with the Broncos. In 2016, he was named the Broncos’ director of college scouting after spending two seasons as the team’s assistant director of college scouting. Peters was a national scout for three years (2011-13) after originally joining the Broncos as a regional scout in 2009.

In 2003, Peters began a six-year tenure with the Patriots.

Giants conclude second interview with Adam Peters originally appeared on Pro Football Talk