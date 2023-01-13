Giants completely healthy entering Wild Card game vs. Vikings
The New York Giants will visit the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the team’s first playoff game since 2016.
Luckily for the Giants, they will enter the game healthier than they’ve been all season. They’ll welcome back both cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and defensive lineman Leonard Williams, as well as linebacker Azeez Ojulari.
Full injury reports for both the Giants and Vikings can be found below:
New York Giants
Out: N/A
Doubtful: N/A
Questionable: N/A
Minnesota Vikings
Out: Coming…
Doubtful: Coming…
Questionable: Coming…
