Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier completed an in-person interview with the Giants on Friday, six days after Frazier had a virtual interview.

Frazier, 62, met with team president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch and General Manager Joe Schoen at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. He also met with other members of the front office and toured the team’s facility.

Schoen spent the past five years as the right-hand man of Bills General Manager Brandon Beane, so it’s no surprise Frazier and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll are high on the Giants’ list.

The Giants have completed in-person interviews with Daboll, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, whose Bengals play at Kanas City in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, had a virtual interview last Sunday.

Frazier has spent the past five seasons as Buffalo’s defensive coordinator.

He has head coaching experience, taking over the Vikings as interim coach in 2010 before getting the full-time job from 2011-13. He went 21-32-1 and made the postseason once in his tenure in Minnesota.

Giants complete second interview with Leslie Frazier originally appeared on Pro Football Talk