The Giants continued their coaching search on Tuesday with a candidate who is considered a frontrunner for the job.

New York announced that the organization had completed an in-person interview with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Daboll first interviewed with the Giants on Friday, just after former Buffalo assistant G.M. Joe Schoen had been named the club’s new General Manager. Daboll’s initial interview was virtual, but he was at the facility in New Jersey on Tuesday to meet with team president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch, senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara, and Schoen. The Giants noted Daboll also met with other members of the front office and took a tour of team headquarters.

Daboll is the second in-person interview the Giants have conducted after meeting with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Monday. Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo have also interviewed for the job virtually since Schoen was hired.

The Giants are set to interview their current defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on Wednesday and former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on Thursday.

Giants complete second interview with Brian Daboll originally appeared on Pro Football Talk