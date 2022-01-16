Giants complete interview with Ravens’ Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz for open GM position

The Baltimore Ravens have developed plenty of coaches and executives that have left the organization for higher level positions with different teams. Baltimore has the respect of many franchises across the NFL, and it shows when they get calls to interview the people within their organization.

On Saturday, the New York Giants interviewed Ravens’ Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz for their open general manager job. New York has been cycling through different candidates, and Hortiz was the most recent one to interview. The Giants’ posted a tweet detailing Hortiz’s NFL resumé.

We have completed a GM interview with Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz Details: https://t.co/E6Tri5CvX9 pic.twitter.com/rHjAGauwpN — New York Giants (@Giants) January 15, 2022

Hortiz started with the organization in 1998 and has worked his way up to his current position. Many within in the Baltimore organization seemingly love the work that Hortiz has done for the organization over the years, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see him picked as New York’s newest general manager.