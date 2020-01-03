Giants complete interview with Mike McCarthy

The Giants announced Friday they have completed an interview with Mike McCarthy. He was the second of seven potential interviews for the team.

Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard interviewed Thursday.

McCarthy, 56, met with team president John Mara, General Manager Dave Gettleman, vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams and other staff, according to the team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Giants fired Pat Shurmur on Monday.

McCarthy coached the Packers from 2006-18, winning Super Bowl XLV to cap the 2010 season.

He went 125-77-2 (.618) in the regular season and 10-8 (.556) in the postseason for a combined record of 135-85-2 (.613). The 135 victories are the 28th-highest total in NFL history and place McCarthy one victory behind Hall of Fame coach Hank Stram and two behind Sean Payton.