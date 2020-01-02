Giants complete interview with Kris Richard

The Giants have completed an interview with Kris Richard, the team announced.

The Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator became the first to interview for the team’s head coaching job, which became vacant Monday when the Giants fired Pat Shurmur.

Richard, 40, met with team president John Mara, General Manager Dave Gettleman, vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams, as well as other staff, the Giants said.

Richard spent the past two seasons with the Cowboys.

He was on the Seahawks’ staff for eight seasons, including three as the defensive coordinator.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy also are on the team’s interview list.

The Giants also are thought to have interest in Baylor head coach Matt Rhule, whose team lost to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday night.