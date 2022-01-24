Giants complete interview with Dan Quinn

The Giants have completed another head coaching interview.

The team announced that they interviewed Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Monday. Quinn is the fourth person to interview with the team since they hired Joe Schoen as their new General Manager on Friday.

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier spoke to the team before Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs. Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo interviewed on Sunday.

Daboll is set for a second interview on Tuesday, but Anarumo will not be able to meet with the team again until after the AFC title game.

Quinn has been identified as a finalist for the Broncos job and he’s also in line for a second interview with the Bears. He’s also interviewed with the Dolphins and Vikings this month.

