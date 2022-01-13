Cardinals executive Quentin Harris became the third candidate to interview for the Giants’ vacant General Manager position. The team announced Harris’ interview Thursday.

Harris spoke with president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara via videoconference. The initial interviews with candidates are being conducted remotely.

Harris has spent 14 years in the Cardinals’ scouting department. He was promoted to vice president of player personnel last February.

In that role, Harris manages both the college and pro personnel departments.

He was Arizona’s director of player personnel in 2019-20 after working as the team’s director of pro scouting from 2013-18.

Harris finished his playing career with the Broncos in 2007 and went to work as a pro scout for the Cardinals the next season. He earned a promotion to assistant pro personnel director in 2010.

The Giants also have had remote interviews with Cardinals vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson and Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen.

Giants complete interview with Cardinals executive Quentin Harris originally appeared on Pro Football Talk