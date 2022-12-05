Giants-Commanders Week 13: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders played to a 20-20 tie in Week 13. It was game that neither team appeared to want with each side blowing multiple game-winning opportunities.

Although better than a loss, the tie felt sour inside the Giants’ locker-room. With the playoff race tightening and the toughest part of their schedule still remaining, Big Blue realizes they let one to slip away.

There’s a lot to break down and a lot to go over but before we look ahead, let’s look back. Here are the snap counts that contributed to the tie.

Offensive snaps: 66

Defensive snaps: 85

Special teams snaps: 34

The 85 defensive snaps were among the most (if not the most) all season for the Giants, and three players took every single one — Julian Love, Fabian Moreau and Nick McCloud. Upon his return, Azeez Ojulari also played an impressive 58% of all defensive snaps.

Noteworthy is that linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback Rodarius Williams took none. We’ll have more on that later.

On offense, tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was returning from a scary eye injury, played 97% of all snaps.

List

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire