Giants-Commanders tie in NFC East matchup, remain in playoff picture

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to separate themselves within the NFL playoff picture, thanks to some help from the rest of the NFC East.

On Sunday, the Eagles took care of business against the Tennessee Titans while the Washington Commanders and New York Giants left MetLife Stadium in a 20-20 tie. This was a blow to both teams that are clinging to every win to try to secure a playoff spot in the league’s strongest and most competitive division.

The Eagles are atop the NFL standings with an 11-1 record. More importantly for playoff purposes, they’ve all but wrapped up a guaranteed spot in the postseason by claiming an automatic bid with a division title. They’re trailed by the Dallas Cowboys, who are 8-3 heading into their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Heading into Sunday’s matchup, the Giants were 7-4 and the Commanders 7-5, both needing every win possible to punch their ticket to the postseason.

The Commanders jumped out to a 10-0 lead behind quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who continues to fill in for Carson Wentz as he recovers from surgery on a fractured finger suffered back in Week 6. That lead was short-lived as the Giants tied things up 13-13 by halftime.

The Giants defense forced a fumble to open the second half and Daniel Jones converted on the turnover, but otherwise New York’s offense was relatively quiet for the rest of the half. The Commanders tied things up with just under four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

In overtime, the Giants missed a 58-yard field goal with time expiring as both teams settled for a tie.

This was only the second tie of the 2022 regular season, joining the Colts-Texans’ Week 1 matchup.

Washington will enjoy a bye week before returning home to host … the Giants. The Giants – who have already had their bye week – will host the Eagles on Sunday before heading to Washington.

If the regular season ended today, all four NFC East teams would make the playoffs. No division has qualified all four teams since the league realignment in 2002.

Interestingly enough, it could happen twice this season. The AFC East -- featuring the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and New England Patriots -- also have a chance to pull off the feat on the other side of the bracket.

As of today, the Dolphins and Jets have the fifth and seventh seed, while the Patriots are in ninth, but in striking distance of a playoff spot.