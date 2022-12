The NFL has flexed its television muscles again and is moving the New York Giants-Washington Commanders rematch to Sunday Night Football in Week 15.

The game that gets bumped is the New England Patriots-Las Vegas Raiders contest on December 18.

There is no surprise that the game was moved off the prime SNF slot.

The Giants and Commanders are coming off a 20-20 tie at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire