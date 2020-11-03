Giants’ comeback falls short vs. Bucs: Winners, losers and those in between

Close, but no cigar.

Sporting their all-white color rush uniforms on Monday night, the New York Giants played as well as they looked as they nearly upset Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Quarterback Daniel Jones bounced back from two costly interceptions to throw a clutch touchdown pass to Golden Tate with 33 second left to play.

Unfortunately, the officials picked up the flag on the two-point conversion and the Giants’ comeback was quickly shot down as they fell 25-23.

Here are the winners, losers and those in between from the Giants’ Week 8 loss to the Buccaneers: