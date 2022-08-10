Giants will come face-to-face with Joe Judge on Thursday night

The New York Giants just can’t seem to shale their recent past.

This week, in their first preseason game against the New England Patriots up in Foxborough, the Giants will be facing former head coach Joe Judge.

“I’m excited to see him. He’s the reason why I’m in this building,” cornerback Darnay Holmes told reporters. “Salute to that guy. Salute to (former Giants general manager Dave) Gettleman, salute to those who came before me. At the end of the day, it’s another opponent, another match, and we’re just excited to see where we’re at as a team and as coaches.”

Judge reunited with the Patriots and his old boss, Bill Belichick, after he was fired by the Giants in January. In two years as the head coach of Big Blue, Judge went 10-23 and rather than continue down what was seen as a murky path, the Giants decided to let Judge go.

Before Judge took the Giants job in 2020, he was the Pats’ special teams coordinator among other assignments for eight years under Belichick.

Judge will not be running special teams this time around, however. He is listed as an offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach.

Belichick has not named an offensive coordinator to replace Josh MacDaniels, who left Foxborough to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Matt Patricia will serve as both offensive line coach and play caller to start the season for New England.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire