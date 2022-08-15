Giants’ Collin Johnson named ‘backup likely to blossom’ in 2022

New York Giants wide receiver Collin Johnson has been generating quite a bit of buzz this summer and rightfully so. He’s made big plays throughout training camp and followed that up with an impressive performance during the team’s preseason opener.

Johnson led the Giants with seven receptions (on eight targets) for 82 yards in a 23-21 victory over the New England Patriots. His sole blemish was a lost fumble — something he had avoided in camp to that point.

With injury and inconsistency riddling the Giants’ wide receivers group, it has opened the door for Johnson to not only make the 53-man roster, but potentially play an impactful role.

That’s what Ian Wharton of Bleacher Report envisions happening, recently naming Johnson a “backup NFL playmaker likely to blossom in 2022.”

Third-year Giants receiver Collin Johnson might be about to emerge in 2022. The 6’6″, 224-pounder posted impressive numbers at Texas before being drafted in the fifth-round by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He finished his career with 188 receptions for 2,624 yards and 15 scores over four years. Jacksonville cut him after he caught 18 passes for 272 yards and two scores in 2020. Johnson played sparingly with New York last year and was only targeted 21 times, but he came back to fight for a roster spot. His seven-catch, 82-yard performance in his first preseason game was encouraging. After this unit was ravaged by injuries last year and saw inconsistent play from Kenny Golladay, Johnson provides a similar vertical skill set that can be an insurance policy. If Golladay again disappoints or several projected contributors miss significant time, Johnson is already proving to be a fit in Brian Daboll’s offense.

Johnson has had the sort of on-field impact the Giants expected of Golladay this summer. He’s a big-bodied, contested catch receiver who presents mismatches the team’s quarterbacks can exploit. He’s also sneaky fast for his size.

