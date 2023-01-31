Giants’ Collin Johnson making ‘encouraging progress’ after Achilles tear

Dan Benton
·1 min read

The New York Giants lost multiple wide receivers to injury in 2022, including Collin Johnson, who tore his Achilles in training camp.

The 6-foot-6 Johnson had played well for the Giants in spot moments after coming over from the Jacksonville Jaguars, and was poised to take on a larger role this past season. But that obviously did not happen.

With a year remaining on his contract, the Giants will likely give Johnson another look in 2023. And by all accounts, his recovery is going well and he should be ready to take the field again this summer.

Johnson was originally a fifth-round pick of the Jaguars in the 2020 NFL draft. The Giants claimed him off of waivers on September 1, 2021.

In 26 career games (one start), Johnson has hauled in 29 receptions for 377 yards and two touchdowns.

Related

NYC Mayor Eric Adams laments Empire State Building snafu

Giants will be among NFL teams with the most 2023 cap space

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux sparks Twitter beef with 49ers jab

List

4 potential cap casualties for Giants in 2023

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

Recommended Stories